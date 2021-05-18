Two picnickers drown as boat capsizes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two young men drowned when a boat carrying picnickers capsized in Chashma Barrage here on Monday while eight others were rescued.

It was learnt that a group of young men belonging to Lakki Marwat district had arrived in Dera Ismail Khan to have a picnic near the Chashma Barrage.They were taking a boat trip in Chashma Barrage when it overturned due to strong winds.

As a result, two persons drowned while eight others were rescued after making hectic efforts.The local divers and the officials from the Rescue 1122 arrived at the scene and launched efforts to rescue the people. However, two people drowned and could not be saved.

The bodies of the deceased identified as Noor Aslam and Mohammad Irfan were retrieved from the water after hectic efforts.A contingent of the Pak Army was also called in to take part in the rescue activities.The eight people, who were rescued from the water in an unconscious condition, were rushed to a hospital in Dera Ismail Khan, where they were resuscitated.