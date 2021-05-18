Completion of Defense Road demanded

Rawalpindi: Motorists and residents of Defense Road, along Adiala Road, facing problems due to slow pace work on the road for the last three months.

Ex-commissioner Rawalpindi Mohammad Mehmood inaugurated the work on February 26, 2021 and directed Metropolitan Corporation (MCR) engineering department to complete the work till Eidul Fitr. But unfortunately only 30 per cent construction work has been completed even after three months.

On the directions of Punjab government, finance department of MCR has already released full funds of Rs50 million to complete this road. MCR Chief Engineer Rafaqat Gondal told ‘The News’ that he has directed the contractor to speed up this work. “I know residents are facing difficulties due to bad condition of the road,” he said. He said that we have released Rs50 million to complete the Defense Road work. If extra money needed to complete this work, we will also release the same, he assured.

Shafatullah Khan, the contractor of this road said that he was making nullahs on both sides of roads first of all. After completion of nullahs, carpeting of the road will be started and it will take time, he said.

The affected residents of Defense Road said that they were facing worst situation due to slow pace of work for the last three months. They said that motorists, motorcyclists and even pedestrians could not move easily here due incomplete road work. The affected residents have appealed higher authority to take notice to speed up this work to avoid any kind of accident.