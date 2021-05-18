Ireland to take 10 migrants from Italy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRUSSELS: Ireland said on Monday it would accept 10 migrants from Italy, in the first response by an EU country to Rome’s call for help after more than 2,000 landed on its shores. "We are assisting Italy by accepting 10 people as a voluntary gesture of solidarity," a spokesman for the Irish permanent representation to the EU said.