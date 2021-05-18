Two robbers held after shootout

A police escort of the SP Investigation Malir has foiled a snatching bid in Korangi Industrial Area (KIA) by arresting two outlaws in an injured condition.

Police said Muhammad Arab Mahar, SSP Investigation-II Malir Karachi, was on his way to his residence from office with his escort when he saw two criminals looting citizens on Korangi Creek Road.

Witnessing the incident, the cops raised the alarm and ordered the robbers to surrender. On seeing the police, the suspects opened fire. The cops retaliated and arrested two robbers in an injured condition after the shootout.

The suspects, identified as Ehsan Maaz and Jameel Gul, were moved to Jinnah Hospital for treatment. The police also claimed seizing weapons and recovering looted items from their possession.