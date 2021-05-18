ASI stabbed trying to retake stolen pistol

An assistant sub inspector (ASI) of the Sindh Police was stabbed in the Landhi area after he confronted a man who was trying to run away after stealing his official pistol.

Police said ASI Saeed Aslam was offering prayers after putting his pistol in front of him at a mosque in Babar Market when a man took his pistol and ran away. The cop immediately left to chase the man and overpowered him, but just then an accomplice of the suspect stabbed him and fled.

The cop was moved to Jinnah Hospital, where his condition was said to be stable. ASI Saeed is posted at the Landhi Police Station. A case has been reported and investigations are

underway.