Two commit suicide in Kasur

KASUR: A woman committed suicide by jumping into a canal in Phoolnagar on Sunday. According to police, Safia Bibi (35), the mother of three children, had been living with her parents in Pattoki after getting divorce from her husband some years ago.

On the day of the incident, she jumped into Jamber Canal and ended her life. People, who were present there, fished out the body and handed over to Phoolnagar police. Her brother Saleem told the police that his sister was mentally-ill.