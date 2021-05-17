close
Mon May 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 17, 2021

Two commit suicide in Kasur

National

A
APP
May 17, 2021

KASUR: A woman committed suicide by jumping into a canal in Phoolnagar on Sunday. According to police, Safia Bibi (35), the mother of three children, had been living with her parents in Pattoki after getting divorce from her husband some years ago.

On the day of the incident, she jumped into Jamber Canal and ended her life. People, who were present there, fished out the body and handed over to Phoolnagar police. Her brother Saleem told the police that his sister was mentally-ill.

Latest News

More From Pakistan