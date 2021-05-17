Lok Virsa museums re-open today

Islamabad: Lok Virsa and National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) museums would open from today (Monday). Both the museums were closed from May 10 to May 16 in line with the directions of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

According to NIFTH, In line with the directions of NCOC, for slowing down the curve of COVID-19 pandemic during Eidul Fitr holidays, both the Museums Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument administered by Lok Virsa was closed during the time period. Lok Virsa Museums would reopen with COVID reduced timings of 10 am to 6 pm.