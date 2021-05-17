close
Mon May 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2021

Woman, child die in wall collapse

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2021

DI KHAN: A woman and a child died when a mud wall collapsed in Khaisur area here on Sunday.

The incident took place at the home of one Khursheed when the mud-wall collapsed during a wedding ceremony, leaving a woman and child dead while several other people escaped unhurt. People later retrieved the bodies from under the debris and shifted them to hospital.

Latest News

More From Peshawar