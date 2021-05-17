Woman, child die in wall collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DI KHAN: A woman and a child died when a mud wall collapsed in Khaisur area here on Sunday.
The incident took place at the home of one Khursheed when the mud-wall collapsed during a wedding ceremony, leaving a woman and child dead while several other people escaped unhurt. People later retrieved the bodies from under the debris and shifted them to hospital.