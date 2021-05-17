10 stolen bikes recovered

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested a man and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles including cash of Rs67,000 from his possession, the police spokesman said.

During the course of action, Sadiqabad Police has arrested the accused who was identified as Waqas Ahmed.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas commended the police team for arresting the motorbike lifter adding that strict action should be taken against such anti-social elements and criminals.