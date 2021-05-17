close
Mon May 17, 2021
AFP
May 17, 2021

60 injured as synagogue stand collapse near occupied al-Quds

World

AFP
May 17, 2021

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The collapse of grandstand seating at a synagogue in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, injured 60 worshippers, medics and local media said.

"Medics and paramedics provide medical care to about 60 injured, including about 10 in critical and severe condition," the Magen David Adom emergency services said. The incident occurred "as hundreds were congregated" for the Jewish Shavuot feast, a spokesman told Israeli channel Kan.

