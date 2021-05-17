45 more die from corona

LAHORE:Around 45 patients died from COVID-19 and another 1,073 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the toll of fatalities reached 9,367 in Punjab, while confirmed cases were 325,662 in the province. After 9,367 fatalities and recovery of a total of 285,368 patients so far, 30,927 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in different public and private hospitals.

273,359 corona patients recover: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, has informed that around 273,359 corona patients recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of SHC&MED and Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, while 2,448 patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here Sunday, SHC&MED Secretary Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan said that 7,480 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5,081 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1,623 beds reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1,049 beds were vacant so far. He said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3,307 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,623 beds were vacant.

However, 424 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore and 325 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 3,408 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from COVID-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 2,087 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 641 beds are unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added.

The Secretary SHC&MED said the health department had arranged 765 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 394 ventilators were under use while 371 were unoccupied. Around 272 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 189 are occupied and 83 ventilators are vacant, said Nabeel Awa