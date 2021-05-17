Aleem seeks wheat procurement data

LAHORE:Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has sought data about procurement of wheat at government level across Punjab.

A statement issued here on Sunday said the process of wheat purchase started at specified centres in the province after Eid holidays. It said so far 96 per cent wheat purchase target has been achieved while more than 108 per cent “Bardana” has been distributed among cultivators. He said that the purchase of wheat would be further accelerated when the banks reopen on Monday. He said the target of 3.5 million metric tons of wheat would be easily achieved in Punjab this year. Abdul Aleem Khan said that due to personal interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan, farmers have got the record price of wheat at Rs1,800 per maund and they have been fully compensated for their hard work.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said the Food Department and the district administration continued to procure wheat even during the holidays due to which Insha Allah the Punjab government will soon complete 100pc target as early as possible. Instructions have been issued to the Food Department for proper storage of this wheat so that the standard flour of this wheat can reach the masses, Abdul Aleem Khan said and added the that Punjab government will ensure supply of this wheat to flour mills at low rates so people can buy “atta” at minimum possible price. Abdul Aleem Khan said recent changes in the weather could affect the harvested wheat crop but overall there was bumper crop in Punjab this year due to which both public and private sectors have improved and plenty of wheat is available while In Sha Allah, there will be no shortage in province.