Committee constituted for timely cleaning of drains

A committee has been constituted by the Sindh local government department for the timely cleaning of storm water drains in Karachi and successful completion of all the related municipal matters.

A notification has also been issued in this regard. Sharing details, Sindh Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said that as per the decision taken in the last cabinet meeting, the committee for cleaning 41 drains of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and 514 drains of the District Municipal Corporations had been established and the members of the committee also duly notified.

He said the committee would oversee timely and transparent completion of the cleaning process and actively carry out its responsibilities, which include ensuring that the procurement process was carried out in accordance with the law.

The selection process of contractors for the purpose would soon be completed, and the procurement process would also be scrutinised till the delivery of service, he added. The local government secretary said that in all the decisions of the committee, the opinion of two-thirds majority of the members would be considered final.