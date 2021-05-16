‘Mehndi’ integral part of Eid

Islamabad: The first thing that comes in mind for Eid ul Fitr is Henna's intricate designs. Girls cannot think of celebrating Eid without applying ‘mehndi’ on their hands. Some of the parlors were offering online services to keep pace with the overwhelming demand of girls asking for henna application. ‘Chaand Raat’ is usually reserved for Henna applying and bangles.

The Eid festivities that were getting a momentum before Eid were jolted because of the lockdown that were announced by NCOC from 8th May.

Rashida, one henna expert who works privately said that she followed all the SOPs while visiting her customers.

I have permanent clientele from many years, who always asks me for the henna application for all special occasions.

“There were many ‘mehndi’ cones available in the market, red, black, whichever our clients love to apply.

Sudanese, Arabic and Indian styles were most in demand for application. We just had to check the quality of cones, whether they do not contain harsh colouring chemicals or not.

They were instances when the clients experienced burning sensation because of sensitive skin so we to keep in mind, mild henna for our clients.

Shahida, a doctor while talking to this scribe said that due to COVID situation, she would try some of the thousands designs available on net.

She just download the image that I wanted and apply it later at night after finishing my work with my own time and convenience.