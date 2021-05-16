Ring Road scandal: Imran, Buzdar be arrested, put on ECL, says Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded that Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar be immediately arrested and put on ECL, Black List and PNIL after the revelations of the Ring Road Scandal Fact Finding Commission.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said Imran and Buzdar would not get an â€˜NROâ€™ over this because the report doesnâ€™t just point out minor irregularities but exposes a dacoity of over Rs 25 billion. She said the real criminals behind this dacoity are Imran and Buzdar as all of this couldnâ€™t have happened without them knowing about it. She said as long as these two are in power, an independent inquiry is impossible and only eyewash reports could be generated to exonerate the culprits who enjoy their patronage. The former Information minister said that on the one hand, Imran victimizes Shahbaz Sharif with fake cases while on the other, he alters Shahbaz Sharifâ€™s projects to benefit the rent seekers. She demanded that government offices must be especially opened during Eid holidays to put the names of Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar on ECL, Black List and PNIL to ensure that they donâ€™t dodge justice.

She reminded that despite three years of rigorous scrutiny, the PTI government could not prove a single penny of corruption against PML-N leaders, whereas the number of proven corruption cases under the PTI government are countless. She said corruption, kickbacks, rent seekers, theft of sugar, flour, medicine and LNG has crushed people under inflation and taken away their livelihood.