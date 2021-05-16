Over 350 detained for not wearing masks

LAHORE : The district administration continued its operations against violation of Corona SOPs in the city during Eid holidays.

Following the directions of DC Mudassar Riaz Malik, ten points for checking Corona SOPs were established in various city areas. Officials said checkpoints were established at MM Alam Road, Liberty, Main Market Gulberg, Y Block Defence and other areas. DC Mudassar Riaz said more than 350 people were detained for not wearing masks. Four hotels were sealed for violating dine restrictions while a market and a hotel were sealed in Gulberg. The DC also went to the families eating in their cars and directed them to go home immediately. He also distributed masks among people. He directed the families sitting in the vehicles to wear masks and said the public must use masks. Meanwhile, the DC announced that Corona vaccination centre established at Expo Centre, Johar Town will now remain open for 24 hours a day. He said the Punjab government and district administration Lahore have decided to extend the duration of Corona Vaccination Centres. He said that during Ramadan, vaccination centres were operating in two shifts. In the first shift, vaccination was being carried out from 9am to 4am and in the second shift from 9pm to 1pm. He said now the duration of vaccination has been extended. The DC said that the process of vaccination will now continue 24 hours a day at Expo Vaccination Centre.