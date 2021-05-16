close
Sun May 16, 2021
AFP
May 16, 2021

Russia dubs US and Czech Republic ‘unfriendly’ states

AFP
May 16, 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian government has officially deemed the US and the Czech Republic “unfriendly” states, and announced on Saturday that US diplomatic missions could no longer employ local staff while Czech missions could employ a maximum of 19.

Moscow first announced the ban on the US hiring local staff last month as part of its retaliation for a slew of new US sanctions against Russia for interfering in the 2020 US presidential election and for involvement in the SolarWind hack of US federal agencies.

