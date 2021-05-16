Berlusconi released from hospital

ROME: Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi was released from hospital on Saturday after being admitted earlier in the week for complications linked to a coronavirus infection last year.

The 84-year-old, who has been in and out of hospital in recent weeks, managed to exit Milan’s San Raffaele hospital while evading a throng of photographers and TV cameras awaiting his release outside one of the central doors.

"He’s anxious to get back to full activity," the coordinator of his Forza Italia party, Antonio Tajani, said after Berlusconi’s release.