Bajwa offers Eid prayers with troops at LoC

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited frontline troops deployed at the Line of Control (LoC) and offered Eid prayers with the soldiers, where they prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen Bajwa hailed the morale of troops, devotion and operational preparedness, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The Army chief also appreciated the formation for all-out assistance extended to the civil administration for the containment of Covid-19 and stressed the need to exercise maximum caution. “The security, safety and wellbeing of people of Pakistan is our responsibility. Pakistan Army will do everything to live up to expectations of our nation,” the Army chief reiterated.

Gen Bajwa especially paid tribute to martyrs of Pakistan for their sacrifices. The Army chief emphasised: “As soldiers we take pride to be on duty and defending the motherland irrespective of the front or occasion.”

He also said: “On this Eid day we must not forget valiant struggle of brave people of Kashmir. It is time to end this human tragedy and resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir and UN resolutions.” Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lt-Gen Azhar Abbas received the Army chief at the LoC.