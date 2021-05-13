Poultry, banana prices increase in markets

MANSEHRA: The prices of poultry and banana witnessed a record jump before Eidul Fitr as the former is being sold at Rs305 per kg and the latter at Rs200 per dozen in the local market.

“This is the second highest ever record price of the chicken within a week as earlier its price increased to Rs280 per kg and now at Rs305 per kg in the local market,” stated Mohammad Azam, a poultry dealer.

He said that price of the chicken should be reduced drastically as hotel industry was almost closed and marriage ceremonies were also not being held because of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“The chicken is illegally being exported to the neighbouring Afghanistan, which has caused such a mammoth surge in its price,” Azam said. Mohammad Jamshaid, a buyer, said that because of the high chicken price there was no massive rush, as expected, to its shops in the city and its suburbs while Eid is just around the corner.

“The provincial government should adopt such a mechanism under which the daily prices of the poultry products including chicken should be fixed locally instead of Rawalpindi and Lahore,” said Jamshaid. The price of bananas also jumped to a record high in the history of the district as it is being sold at Rs200 per dozen despite being small in size and also it is mostly unripe nowadays.