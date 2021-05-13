close
Thu May 13, 2021
AFP
May 13, 2021

Iran to pardon prisoners

World

AFP
May 13, 2021

TEHRAN: Iran´s supreme leader will pardon or commute the jail sentences of over 2,000 convicted prisoners for the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays that mark the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramazan, his website said. Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei´s move affects 2,187 prisoners, it said, without giving specifics on what categories of inmates qualified.

