Youth self immolates in Lahore

LAHORE: A 24-year old youth committed suicide by setting himself on fire in the Baghbanpura area on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Muhammad Rizwan, son of Muhammad Ramzan of Darogawala Baghbanpura. Rizwan sprayed petrol and set himself on fire for unknown reasons, resulting into his instant death.