263,147 corona patients recover

LAHORE: Around 263,147 corona patients recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and P&SHD, while 2229 patients are recovered during the last 24 hours. This was disclosed by Barrister Nabeel Awan Secretary Specialised Healthcare Punjab Tuesday. He said that 7,491 beds were reserved in all govt. hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4,903 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1,623 beds reserved in govt hospitals and 985 beds were vacant so far. The Secretary SHC&MED said that in view of the surging pandemic, the department had arranged 3,307 beds in Isolation wards of all hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,571 beds were vacant.