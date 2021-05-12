Two new vaccination centres start work

LAHORE: Two new vaccination centres started work in Central Park Teaching Hospital and THQ Kahna, on Tuesday as Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited these centres to personally monitor the working.

The minister was accompanied by Secretary P&SH Department Ms Sarah Aslam and Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (r) Usman Younis during the visit. The minister reviewed vaccination arrangements at the centre. Overall, 35 counters have been set up at both the centres with cumulatively capacity to vaccinate over 3,000 people per day. The P&SHD staff is serving at both the centres.

The minister said, “These two centres will facilitate the people of Ferozepur Road, Kahna and adjacent areas. People are turning up in large numbers at these two centres. We have adequate amount of vaccine available here. People will be vaccinated at these two centres on daily basis.

We are increasing the number of vaccination centres in Punjab. So far we have vaccinated over 1.9 million people in Punjab. The vaccination process is ongoing at a very good pace across the province.”