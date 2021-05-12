close
Wed May 12, 2021
AFP
May 12, 2021

Famine ‘tightens grip’ on southern Madagascar : UN

World

ANTANANARIVO: More than one million people in southern Madagascar are facing acute food insecurity as the region grapples with its worst drought in four decades, the United Nations said on Tuesday. Five straight years of low rainfall have wiped out harvests and hampered access to food, compounding the effects of erosion caused by deforestation and devastating sandstorms.

