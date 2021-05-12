close
Wed May 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2021

Concern over growing corona deaths among doctors

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2021

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed its concern over the large number of deaths of doctors and paramedics due to COVID-19. So far all over Pakistan 202 doctors and 30 paramedics have died. According to a press release issued here Tuesday, PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad informed that, out of these 202 doctors 74 were from Punjab, 65 from Sindh, 53 from KPK, six from Balochistan, three were from Azad Jammu & Kashmir and one from Gilgit Baltistan.

Latest News

More From Lahore