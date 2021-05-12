Concern over growing corona deaths among doctors

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed its concern over the large number of deaths of doctors and paramedics due to COVID-19. So far all over Pakistan 202 doctors and 30 paramedics have died. According to a press release issued here Tuesday, PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad informed that, out of these 202 doctors 74 were from Punjab, 65 from Sindh, 53 from KPK, six from Balochistan, three were from Azad Jammu & Kashmir and one from Gilgit Baltistan.