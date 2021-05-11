Gill accuses Yusuf Raza Gilani of using govt vehicle as ‘taxi’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister's aide on political communication Shahbaz Gill on Monday criticised Leader of the opposition in the Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani after a video of his Senate-owned car being allegedly used for pick and drop service went viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Gill wrote that the move has shocked him to the point that he has run out of words and is unable to even comment on it.

The PM's aide said the person who aspired to become the Senate chairman has started a taxi service. "They have to earn [money] in any way possible."

Responding to Shahbaz Gill's comments, Yusuf Raza Gilani's son Kasim Gilani said that Gill, along with PTI's social media trolls, has initiated a smear campaign against his father.

He said that one of the drivers belong to the Senate secretariat while the other was from the establishment division.

"One driver of the Senate used the Senate car to drop another driver to a (bus stand/taxi stand) without YRG’s permission," said Kasim. "This does not concern YRG at all and the Senate can take appropriate action against the employees."

Kasim said that the PTI-led government, which is "the most corrupt government in the history of Pakistan being bankrolled by corrupt ATMs," could only find how government employees are misusing government-owned vehicles for a few minutes, adding that the episode has "nothing to do with YRG or the PPP."

It should be recalled that the person who had filmed the video of Yusuf Raza Gilani's Senate-owned car being allegedly used for pick and drop had claimed that they saw the driver asking the passenger for money after dropping him off.