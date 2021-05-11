Jammu & Kashmir not India’s internal matter: FM

By News desk

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday categorically said Jammu and Kashmir was not India's internal matter and the final settlement of the dispute lay in the resolutions of United Nations Security Council (UNSC). "Let me be clear: Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute on the UN Security Council agenda," he said in a tweet.

The foreign minister mentioned that the UNSC resolution called for "free and impartial plebiscite under" the UN auspices to resolve the dispute. "Nothing about J&K can be India’s internal matter," he said.

Meanwhile, Qureshi said that the state's enemies have failed at disrupting peace in Balochistan, a day after terrorists martyred three soldiers in the province.

The foreign minister prayed for the forgiveness of the martyred soldiers and hoped that the soldiers, injured in separate attacks, would recover quickly. "The nation stands with its security forces in the fight against terrorism," the foreign minister added.