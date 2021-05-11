Covid infects 8 more in Nowshera

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: Eight more cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the district on Monday.
An official said that eight fresh suspected patients reported positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 5,047.
He said that 4,060 Covid-19 patients had recovered after medical treatment in the district so far. The fast-spreading viral disease has until now claimed 90 lives of men, women and children.