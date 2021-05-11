606 shops sealed in Nowshera for corona SOPs violations

NOWSHERA: Over 606 shops were sealed and dozens of shopkeepers were arrested during the crackdown against the violation of standard operation procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19 in the district on Monday.

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen, Assistant Commissioner Sania Safi along with police and Tehsil Municipal Administration personnel raided the bazaar at Sheikh Baba shrine and sealed 600 shops and arrested dozens of shopkeepers for violation of coronavirus SOPs and lockdown.

Also, army personnel were deployed to the bazaar at Sheikh Baba shrine and would remain there to implement SOPs till May 16.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner, Nowshera, Furqan Ashraf visited various bazaars and markets located in the Cantt vicinity and continued crackdown against violators of SOPs and lockdown. Over 12 persons were arrested for not wearing facemasks and a number of shops were closed for flouting the government guidelines against the Covid-19 pandemic.