Tue May 11, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2021

Coca-Cola pledges Rs5bln

Business

Our Correspondent
May 11, 2021

LAHORE: Coca-Cola has pledged Rs5 billion for the new global initiatives focusing COVID-19, a statement said on Monday.

Of the total, Rs3 billion will be spent on partnering with credible local not-for-profit entities to

support those who have been impacted the most during this pandemic to mark its 135th anniversary, it added.

Under its initiatives, the company has ensured timely distribution of life-saving ventilators to the government and distribution of protective equipment to the frontline health workers.

Given the deadly rise of the third wave, The Coca-Cola Foundation is working on broadening the scope of onground relief efforts. Further, this Ramazan, Coca-Cola also partnered with Rizq, a leading non-profit organisation for food philanthropy in Pakistan, to donate over 600,000 meals across 13 cities during the Holy month, it said.

Over 135 million people have been impacted in Pakistan during COVID-19 due to hunger, and with this campaign “Ao Mil Kar Bhook Mitayain’, the aim remains to fight hunger, it added.

