Build the stadium

Khanpur, a small city in District Shikarpur, has only one cricket stadium with no boundary wall. The stadium doesn’t have sufficient seats. Many local players have spent their money on the construction of pitches. The stadium also lacks a proper drainage system which pose a serious health hazard to players.

The authorities concerned are requested to complete the construction of the stadium in a timely manner so that players and visitors can enjoy their time there.

Zulfiqar Ali Soomro

Shikarpur