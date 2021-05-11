Johnson faces watchdog probe

London: Britain’s parliamentary standards watchdog confirmed on Monday it is investigating Prime Minister Boris Johnson over how he paid for a luxury Caribbean holiday, the latest of multiple probes into his conduct.

Kathryn Stone, the current Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, is looking into the controversial trip to the privately owned island of Mustique over Christmas 2019 by the UK leader and his fiancee Carrie Symonds.

Johnson, who was buoyed by successful local election results in England last week, has long been dogged by questions about the holiday. In the register of MPs’ interests, he claimed the £15,000 ($21,200, 17,400 euros) trip was provided by David Ross, a businessman and donor to his ruling Conservative party.

However there was confusion after Ross initially denied handing over any money, and later clarified that it was a "benefit in kind". Johnson’s Downing Street office has previously insisted all relevant "transparency requirements" were correctly followed.