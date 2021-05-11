French caver

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Besancon, France: A 55-year-old caving enthusiast in eastern France was returned to the surface Monday after being trapped for 48 hours due to severe injuries suffered in a fall, authorities said.
Some 200 rescue workers were mobilised Saturday after the man, part of a group exploring the Vauvougier chasm near Besancon, fell off a ledge and plunged five metres (16 feet) before landing on his back.