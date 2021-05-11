Courts punish two gas thieves

The Sui Southern Gas Company’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS & CGTO) Department has been putting gas thieves behind bars one after the other. However, the team works equally hard to achieve prosecution successes and their hard work has yielded impressive results, said a press release issued by the company.

Recently, the gas utility court, Hyderabad, convicted a man, Ramzan, of illegally accessing gas through a commercially tampered gas meter. The convict paid Rs220,000 along with a Rs5,000 fine as quantum of loss to the company.

In another case, the gas utility court, Jacobabad, convicted Fida Hussain Sarki on charges, under sections 15 and 17, on account of illegally accessing gas from the company’s pipeline for generating electricity for commercial purposes. The culprit was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment under Section 15 and five years’ imprisonment under Section 17. The convict paid Rs1,195,400 along with a Rs20,000 fine as quantum of loss to the company.

On achieving the prosecution successes, Brig (retd) Abuzar, DG SS & CTO, said that while he was happy that their hard work was paying off, he felt disappointed to see so many people involved in the act of gas theft. He implored the citizens to contact the SSGC’s helpline 1199, or get in touch via WhatsApp numbers in case of any gas theft.

He requested the customers to refrain from indulging in such illegal activities, as gas theft was a serious crime against the community and strict action would be taken against those miscreants who did not pay heed to such warnings.