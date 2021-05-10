Mentally-ill man killed by inmate in hospital lockup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A mentally ill patient was killed by his inmate in a lockup in Punjab Institute of Mental Health Lahore on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Zubair, hailed from Gujranwala. He was admitted to the hospital a few months ago. He was asleep when his lockup inmate Jan Masih attacked him with a brick and killed him on the spot. Jan Masih was shifted to the psychiatric jail of the hospital. Police handed over the body to his heirs.