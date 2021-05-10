Woman, boy among three die in mishaps

A woman was killed and a man injured in a road traffic accident (RTA) on Sunday, while a boy and another man were killed in different RTAs as well.

According to police, a woman was killed and a man was injured after a speeding truck hit their motorbike in the DHA Phase-V area. The casualties were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

The deceased woman was identified as 44-year-old Rasheeda, wife of Sarfaraz, while the injured man as 25-year-old Jahanzaib, son of Saleem. Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.

Separately, an eight-year-old boy was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit him in the Shah Latif area. His body was taken to the JPMC for an autopsy and later moved to a morgue for identification. A case has been registered while further investigation is under way.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Waris, son of Gul, was killed in an RTA in the New Karachi area. Police said the deceased was riding his motorbike when an unidentified vehicle hit and killed him. A case has been registered while further investigation is under way.