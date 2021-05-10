close
Mon May 10, 2021
May 10, 2021

Remote areas

Newspost

 
May 10, 2021

Many people are applauding the government for its vaccination programme. There is no doubt that the authorities have taken commendable steps to ensure that people are vaccinated. However, this good work is limited to big cities. Also, in big cities too, only the educated class has access to the vaccine. There are so many people who have no idea how to get themselves registered. They go to hospitals and vaccination centres and don’t get any satisfactory answer.

The government should consider starting awareness campaigns for these people. Also, it must ensure that people in remote areas are also vaccinated in a timely manner.

Imran Rashid

Karachi

