Healthcare matters

Hospitals in our country are severely understaffed. Even in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, our policymakers haven’t paid any attention to the shortage of medical staff.
The country has started its vaccination drive. It needs well-trained staff who can help the country meet its objectives in a timely manner. Many state-run hospitals are good for nothing. The healthcare authorities must pay attention to this issue.
Ammar Ul Hassan Chishty
Mian Channu