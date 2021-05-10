Inflated bills

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Thousands of gas consumers have been paying extra charges, in the name of passing unregistered gas (PUG), against their average monthly utility bills for some time now.
Even though the authorities concerned have been made aware of these unjustified charges, no action has been taken to provide some relief to consumers. The relevant authorities must pay attention to this serious issue in a timely manner.
Junaid Bashir
Naseerabad