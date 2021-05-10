close
Mon May 10, 2021
May 10, 2021

Inflated bills

Newspost

 
Thousands of gas consumers have been paying extra charges, in the name of passing unregistered gas (PUG), against their average monthly utility bills for some time now.

Even though the authorities concerned have been made aware of these unjustified charges, no action has been taken to provide some relief to consumers. The relevant authorities must pay attention to this serious issue in a timely manner.

Junaid Bashir

Naseerabad

