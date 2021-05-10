Lecturing diplomats

This refers to the editorial ‘Lecturing envoys’ (May 8). It has rightly criticised the angry outburst from the prime minister. It is not fair to put the entire blame of our failures on diplomats.

It is incorrect to suggest that our ambassadors have failed to bring foreign investments to the country. In reality, a country’s overall investment climate, infrastructure and security are some of the factors that attract foreign investors. We shouldn’t undermine the capabilities of our top diplomats.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi