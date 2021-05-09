164,197.43 acres reclaimed

LAHORE: In 36 districts of Punjab, at least 164,197.43 Acres worth Rs 454.27 billion have been retrieved by the Board of Revenue from power mafias and illegal occupants.

According to the data available with The News, at least 45,164.77 Acres have been retrieved in Dera Ghazi Khan. In Jhang, 43,558.95 Acres worth Rs 38.87 billion were retrieved by the BoR. In Chakwal, 21,764.99 Acres worth Rs12.68 billion have been retrieved from illegal occupants.

In Attock, 1,062.23 Acres worth Rs 2.17 billion; in Bahawalnagar, 445.74 Acres worth Rs 1.72 billion; in Bahawalpur, 2,001.42 Acres worth Rs 31.73 billion; in Bhakar, 2,975.15 Acres worth Rs50.50 billion; in Chiniot, 1,052.93 Acres worth Rs 1.78 billion; in Faisalabad, 5,776.33 Acres worth Rs17.43 billion; in Gujranwala, 508.43 Acres worth 3.57 billion; in Gujrat, 406.78 Acres worth Rs 0.147 billion; in Hafizabad, 595.23 Acres worth Rs 0.831 billion; in Jhelum, 57.24 Acres worth Rs 1.37 billion; in Kasur, 1,135.24 Acres worth Rs 2.49 billion; in Khanewal, 4,549.78 Acres worth Rs 0.636 billion; in Khushab, 2492.63 Acres worth Rs 2.38 billion; in Lahore, 1,723.26 Acres worth Rs 197.38 billion; in Layyah, 214.89 Acres worth Rs 0.27 billion; in Lodhran, 208.6 Acres worth Rs 0.47 billion; in Mandi Bahauddin, 375.41 Acres worth Rs 1.090 billion; in Mianwali, 1,906.52 Acres worth Rs 23.96 billion; in Multan, 1,141.94 Acres worth Rs 0.69 billion; in Muzaffargarh, 4,213.83 Acres worth Rs 1.226 billion; in Nankana Sahib, 3,499.36 Acres worth Rs 1.21 billion; in Narowal, 537.64 Acres worth Rs 0.998 billon; in Okara, 883.71 Acres worth Rs 1.522 billion; in Pakpattan, 108.79 Acres worth Rs 0.220 billion; in Rahim Yar Khan, 1,511.02 Acres worth Rs 6.36 billion.