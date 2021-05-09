Temporary passes issued to volunteers for cleanliness drive in Margalla Hills

Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has issued ‘temporary passes’ to volunteers who would help remove trash and wastage from walking trails during a 9-day cleanliness campaign that was launched on Saturday.

The campaign has been organised by IWMB in which volunteers including conservationists, environmentalists, nature lovers and social activists have joined hands with its staff members and would carry out cleanliness on the walking trails in the heart of the Margalla Hills.

The passes have been issued to those volunteers who got them registered with IWMB and assured their participation in line with the safety measures introduced by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. In the recent campaigns the participants also collected a huge mass of waste including plastic bottles, wrappers, tins and shopping bags from Pir Sohawa and walking trails. It is pertinent to mention here that British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner has also posted his picture on social media in which he was carrying two bags full of trash that he collected from the Margalla Hills. This gesture of the British High Commissioner also gave a boost to the campaign that is part of the ongoing efforts to protect and preserve the natural character of the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

According to the IWMB, the purpose of cleanliness drive in the Margalla Hills is to inculcate the importance of the natural environment among the people visiting this blessed and beautiful national park and seek their support for the efforts to protect and conserve the rich bio-diversity and flora and fauna of MHNP.

“Cleanliness in the environment contributes a lot in maintaining clean and green surroundings. Cleaning is a simple but helpful way of improving a healthy environment,” it said.