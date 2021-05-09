close
Sun May 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspoandent
May 9, 2021

Robbers kill youth on resistance in Lahore

National

OC
Our Correspoandent
May 9, 2021

LAHORE: A youth was killed by robbers at Mohlanwal, Sundar, on Saturday. The victim was identified as Zaman. He was on his way home when robbers intercepted him and took him hostage. The victim offered resistance, on which, they shot at and injured him and escaped from the scene. The victim was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Latest News

More From Pakistan