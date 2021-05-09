Robbers kill youth on resistance in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A youth was killed by robbers at Mohlanwal, Sundar, on Saturday. The victim was identified as Zaman. He was on his way home when robbers intercepted him and took him hostage. The victim offered resistance, on which, they shot at and injured him and escaped from the scene. The victim was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.