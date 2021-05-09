Rescue 15 providing immediate help to citizens

Islamabad: Helpline of Islamabad Police, ‘Rescue-15’, received a total of 99,903 calls during the month of April, 2021 and responded effectively to the satisfaction of the citizens, DG Safe City Islamabad Muhammad Saleem said as he released the ‘Rescue-15’ performance report.

According to the report submitted to Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jameel Ur Rehman, Rescue 15 responded to 6,659 genuine calls and prompt relief was provided to the calling persons.

Majority of the responded calls were regarding general information, ambulance service, fire brigade service, and information about corona patients and their shifting to hospitals. The police department has lamented that the Helpline received 95% bogus and meaningless calls which they believed, deprived the deserving people of emergency help.

“Out of total received calls, it is very unfortunate that this helpline of Islamabad Police received a huge number of bogus calls, which was with an average of around 3,300 calls per day,” said the officials. All the genuine calls were attended on the spot and relief was provided promptly to the citizens. The police authorities have appealed to the citizens to avoid making hoax call to ‘Rescue 15’ as such calls only waste time of the police and deprive the deserving people of immediate help in a difficult time.

Meanwhile, the IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman has directed the staff of ‘Rescue 15’ to give importance to every call and try their utmost to resolve the public complaints. He said that it is the duty of police to provide protection to the citizens and provide them immediate help in case of any emergency. He appreciated the performance of ‘Rescue 15’ and further directed to make every possible effort to win the public confidence.

The IG Islamabad directed DG Safe City Islamabad to ensure a ‘friendly police ecology’ and aware citizens through social media and electronic media to avoid placing unnecessary calls to the emergency service. He also directed the force to register maximum cases against such persons and bring them to justice.