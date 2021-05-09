Pandemic affects flight operation

LAHORE : Flight operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport was affected due to corona pandemic.

At least 21 domestic and foreign flights were affected, 16 were cancelled and five were delayed.

According to Lahore Airport Flight Inquiry, Flight J9501 from Kuwait, Flight J9502 to Kuwait, British Air Flight BA258 to London, Flight EY241 from Abu Dhabi, ProZEY to Abu Dhabi 242, Virgin Atlantic Flight VS365 to London, Flight TK714 from Istanbul, Flight TK715 to Istanbul, Flight EK624 from Dubai, Emirates Flight EK625 to Dubai, Doha Qatar Air flight QR629 and flight PK313 to Karachi were cancelled. Meanwhile, Syrian Air flight ER723 to Dubai was delayed for two hours and Air Blue flight PA430 to Abu Dhabi was delayed for an hour and a half.