Helpline 15 received over 18 lakh calls in April

LAHORE : Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released emergency helpline 15 calls data for the month of April here on Saturday.

A total of 18, 86,754 calls were received in PUCAR-15 emergency helpline from all over Punjab out of which 11, 37,244 calls were irrelevant or hoax. Authority’s Dispatch Control Center (DCC) generated cases for further action on 1,50,908 calls with genuine concerns. A total of 88,784 callers were seeking information relevant to law enforcement and other sections concerned. Around 7, 563 callers from Lahore sought help regarding traffic management and road congestion.

Authority’s lost and found centre also set its mark high this month thereby contributing to the recovery of nine missing persons and 171 motorbikes which were handed over to the owners after due verification. Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s spokesperson requested people in his statement that 15 emergency helpline must be dialed in real emergency situation or while seeking any help from the law enforcement agencies. Citizen must refrain from misusing the facility because it may hinder the smooth services to a genuine emergency caller.