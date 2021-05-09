Air University organises e-gaming webinar

Islamabad : Air University, while taking pride in exploring new platforms and providing students with emerging opportunities for growth, is organising a virtual online event on e-gaming and Game Development under the title ‘Gaminar – Transforming Passion into Profession’ today (Sunday).

According to details, Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry will grace the webinar as chief guest to talk about the incentives and platforms being provided by the current government to youth, and how this field is now being seen as a professional arena. On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Air University Air Marshal Javaid Ahmed, Director Student Affairs Fazaila Ali, Dean Faculty of Computing & AI Kashif Kifayat and other senior officials will also express their views.

The unique initiative is taken by Air University E-Gaming Society in consideration of our ambition of transforming E-gaming as a career opportunity, Air University Assistant Director Sabahuddin Qazi informed the media, adding that E-gaming is considered as the multibillion-dollar industry at international level.

The webinar, to be broadcasted live on Facebook and other social media platforms, will be attended by a large number of students, industry professionals, media representatives, gamers and game developers passionate about playing e-games to represent Pakistan as well as develop breathtaking games to make our beloved country proud.

On the occasion, talented youth would also be introduced to the emerging profession of e-gaming through multimedia technologies for the first time in our national history.