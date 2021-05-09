‘People must follow COVID SOPs on Eid’

LAHORE : The Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar, while appealing to the citizens, said that people must follow government SOPs and medical experts' instructions to enjoy Eid-ul-Fitr and avoid corona threats.

He added that everyone should follow the guidelines and precautions strictly so that their happiness does not wane and they can lead a normal life even after Eid.

Talking to media on Saturday, Principal PGMI said that no matter how many stages of development a person or country has achieved, one cannot overcome natural calamities as Allah Almighty has the power to do whatever He wants and man is completely helpless before Him.

Prof Al-freed Zafar further said that the common people are not aware of the seriousness of the third wave of corona due to which precious lives are being lost but now we have to be especially careful on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that people should limit their activities during Eid days and use modern technology instead of embracing their loved ones, shaking hands and going to each other's homes to wish Eid. He suggested that to congratulate Eid through social media as they can also meet each other face to face through video call which will not only double their Eid happiness but also protect them from getting infected with deadly epidemic.

He said that it is the responsibility of the younger generation in particular to avoid outdoor activities and sightseeing so that vulnerable parents and other elderly people in their homes are not infected with the corona virus.

Head of LGH added that it is the religious, moral and legal responsibility of each and every one of us to prove that we are a civilized society and contribute our share in preventing the corona epidemic so that we can get rid of the this virus. Responding to a question, Principal PGMI said that many people were affected by the corona epidemic and many families have lost loved ones due to this disease. He mentioned that many doctors, nurses and paramedics have also been martyred while fulfilling their responsibilities on the front line.

In such a situation, it is important that we celebrate Eid very simply, Prof Al-freed Zafar appealed. He said that family gatherings are usually held on the occasion of Eid, but this year it is necessary to ensure compliance with Government orders for lockdown. Prof Al-freed Zafar said that it was important to save precious lives at this stage. Once we get rid of the dangers of this deadly epidemic, there will be countless opportunities to celebrate Eid.