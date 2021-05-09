Gold prices up Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs500/tola to Rs106,000/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Saturday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs428 to Rs90,878, it added. In the international market too, gold rates increased by $11 to $1,831/ounce.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,380/tola, while the price of 10 grams silver stood the same at Rs1,183.12, it added.